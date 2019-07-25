USAID Women’s Economic Empowerment Conference

USAID/Libya has convened a cross section of prominent Libyan business women, activists, and Libyan local government representatives for a Women’s Economic Empowerment conference in Tunis, Tunisia to discuss opportunities and constraints to entrepreneurship and political participation for women in Libya.

The event follows the recent announcement of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-gdp) Initiative, the first whole-of-government effort to advance global women’s economic empowerment.

In his remarks, The Libya External Office Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Josh Harris reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment and the role Libyan women play in stabilization, humanitarian assistance, governance, economic reform, institutional capacity building, and job creation.

USAID/Libya supports women in their professional aspirations to prosper in the workforce, succeed as entrepreneurs, and facilitate more inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities.

USAID/Libya expressed its commitment to:

Extend the Libya Economic Empowerment (LEE) project implemented by Mennonite Economic Development Associates until March 2020 to ensure that more women and youth are able to take advantage of the business and leadership training offered, with the goal of expanding Libya’s network of nascent entrepreneurs.

Contribute to improving the enabling environment for women to participate in the economy through trainings for women political candidates, leaders, and community activists as part of upcoming work to strengthen local governance and civil society.

Create a USAID/Libya Women’s Advisory Network to continue the dialogue on topics of mutual interest after the event. The network will periodically meet with USAID to share information on development issues relating to women’s economic empowerment.

Continue to advocate for the equitable inclusion of Libyan women in U.S. Government sponsored training activities and exchange programs that promote economic empowerment.

The full text of Chargé d’Affaires Josh Harris’ speech can be found here.

(Source: US Embassy)