NOC, Schlumberger to establish Benghazi Training Centre

By John Lee.

As part of National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) focus on upskilling the next generation of oil sector workers, the corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schlumberger to establish a specialised training and development centre in Benghazi.

The centre will concentrate on professional excellence in exploration, drilling and petroleum engineering, and be equipped with the latest high-tech equipment to develop qualified technical staff necessary to sustain the sector.

Development programmes will deliver on-the-job training and aim to upskill key engineering competencies to improve production rates, operational efficiency, and workplace safety. Courses will prioritise the teaching of additional recovery methods, innovative directional drilling and fracturing techniques, as well as the development of shale oil reserves.

Schlumberger has also offered to host Libyan engineers and technicians through on-work training programmes across the company’s worldwide operations.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Schlumberger’s London headquarters by NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, and Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of the Zalaf management committee. Schlumberger was represented by Mr Khaled Al Mogharbel, executive vice president for operations, Mr Zied Ben Hamad, vice president and general manager for North Africa, and Mr Reda El-Kabir, general manager for Libya.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)