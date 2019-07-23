Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Oil metering system at Tobruk Terminal, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Electricity substation (10.5KV), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Electricity substation (4.16KV), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Instrumentation, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Central NORM treatment plant, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
