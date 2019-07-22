Concern over Disappearance of Libyan MP

By John Lee.

International bodies have expressed their concern over the disappearance of a Libyan Member of Parliament.

In a statement, UNSMIL said:

“UNSMIL is gravely concerned by and closely following up on media reports about the disappearance of Ms. Siham Sergewa and the injury of her husband. An elected House of Representatives member, Ms. Sergewa was reportedly taken by force last night from her residence in Benghazi.

“The Mission calls on relevant authorities to investigate the attack on Ms. Sergewa’s residence, her enforced disappearance, and to disclose her whereabouts. UNSMIL calls for the immediate release of Ms. Sergewa. Enforced disappearance, unlawful arrest and abduction based on political views or affiliations constitute a serious blow to the rule of law and blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

“UNSMIL stresses that silencing the voices of women in decision-making position will not be tolerated and reiterates its strong commitment to support the crucial role Libyan women play in peacemaking and peacebuilding and their full participation and involvement in the political life and decision -making.“

The European Union also said:

“The Delegation of the European Union in Libya posted a statement on its Facebook page where it expressed its concern about the reported disappearance of Ms Siham Sergewa and condemned the attack on an elected representative of the Libyan people.

“The Delegation calls upon relevant security institutions to urgently clarify MP Sergewa’s status and whereabouts and urges her immediate release and an immediate investigation into yesterday’s attack”, said the statement.

“Recalling recent similar incidents, the Delegation reminds that enforced disappearances, unlawful arrest and abduction based on political views or affiliations constitute a serious blow to the rule of law and blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law”, it concluded.

(Sources: UN, EU)