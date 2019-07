Libyan universities and Chambers of Commerce from 6 Libyan cities (Benghazi, Gharyan, Misrata, Sebha,Tripoli and Zintan) signed up for offering 30 hour Joint Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Development to Libyan students and young graduates with a business idea.

This initiative is financed by the Delegation of the European Union to Libya and the French embassy in Libya, and is implemented by Expertise France.

(Source: EU)