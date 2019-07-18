By Kirill Semenov for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

New challenges for Moscow with arrest of ‘Russian trolls’ in Libya

Security forces of Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) reportedly arrested two Russian men in Tripoli in May, though the arrests were not announced until early July.

Tripoli authorities claim that the Russians possessed laptops and memory sticks that revealed their work in a Russian “troll factory” that allegedly sought to influence upcoming elections in Libya and a number of African countries.

