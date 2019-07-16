Atshan Gas Field to supply Obari Power Plant

The Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) have approved Zallaf Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company’s plans to expedite exploration at the Atshan gas field (NC210 and NC151), with a view to supplying natural gas to the Obari power plant located some 170 kilometres away.

A feasibility study to further develop the field was presented to the NOC Board at corporation headquarters by Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of Zallaf’s management committee. The Board authorised a series of comprehensive reservoir studies and a development plan to determine existing gas reserves, feasible production rates, and associated development and production costs.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla had previously discussed earlier this month the gas link proposal with the Minister of Planning, requesting a budget to fast-track project development to replace crude oil currently used as fuel at the plant.

Libya’s Presidency Council recently issued a resolution ratifying NOC supply of the power plant, while the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) has been preparing for the station’s commissioning.

“Supplying natural gas instead of crude oil would increase the efficiency of the Obari plant and significantly reduce emissions. The switch to gas would also save at-least 15000 barrels per day that could be sold internationally – further increasing Libya’s export capacity and contributing to national revenue growth. We hope the Ministry will approve necessary funding so we are able to progress this strategic project as soon as possible,” commented Sanalla.

The meeting was also attended by NOC Board members, Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer and Mr Elamari M. Elamari; Dr Abdulsalam Abdullah Aziz, member of the exploration and production management committee; Mr Abdulhafid Abdullah Abu Ain, member of the operations, maintenance and materials management committee; and Mr Ahmad Erhumah, Zallaf’s planning and business development manager.

(Source: NOC)