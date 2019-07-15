SFL hands over Sewage Trucks in Tripoli

Stabilization Facility for Libya hands over sewage suction trucks to 5 municipalities in Tripoli

This week, the municipalities of Tajoura, Soq Aljomoia, Abu Slim, Ein Zara and Janzour in Greater Tripoli received five sewage suction trucks from the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

Together with the General Water and Sewage Company, these municipalities will use the trucks to improve sewage collection, creating a healthier and cleaner environment.

Led by national and municipal Libyan institutions and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with international support, the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) is an immediate stabilization initiative which provides quick rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and delivery of equipment to support local authorities to improve services to their citizens.

UNDP Resident Representative, Mr Gerardo Noto, handed over one of the trucks to the Mayor of Janzour, Mr Faraj Aban, in a ceremony that took place at the Janzour Municipality.

“Local authorities are a strategic actor to ensure services delivery to all people in Libya. Engaging local and national actors, priority needs are identified, and UNDP deliver the required support. We will continue working with the Municipal Council of Janzour and municipalities around the country to improve living conditions to citizens and setting the conditions for inclusive sustainable development in Libya,” said Mr Noto.

“We will deliver this truck to the General Water and Sewage Company Janzour office. The company will provide the operation of the truck and the Municipality will supervise it to ensure the use of the truck according to the regulations and safety standards. The truck will certainly reduce the load of pooling and draining water in the area. We thank UNDP, the Stabilization Facility and the international community for their support,” stated Mayor of Janzour, Mr Faraj Aban.

Supported by the Government of Libya, and the international community – European Union, Germany, the United States of America, Japan, Norway, United Kingdom, Italy, The Netherlands, France, The Republic of Korea, Denmark, Canada, and Switzerland-, the SFL has completed 119 projects to help rehabilitate and equip public infrastructure. The Facility has restored services for approximately two million people in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt, Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli and is planning to expand to other locations.

(Source: UNDP)