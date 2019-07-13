Investment Resumes in Libya

As central Tripoli comes under greater threat of devastation, other parts of the country appear to be attracting investment.

Misrata, once known internationally for suffering a protracted siege in 2011 by Colonel Mu’ammar Qadhafi’s regime, is once again a bustling commercial centre.

While Benghazi which, in the eyes of the US since 2012 has become synonymous with terrorism and insecurity, has received significant foreign investment to rebuild the city after the 2011-2017 period of near-constant conflict.

Shiny new taxi cabs line the re-paved streets and residents flock to new shopping centres filled with international brands.

(Source: MENAS)