How to put Libya back Together

“If the sun lost its gravity, its gases would explode and its unity would no longer exist. Accordingly, unity is the basis for survival.”

Muammar Qaddafi’s “Green Book”, his rambling political manifesto, is full of pabulum. But the former Libyan dictator was right about the importance of unity, something his country has sorely lacked since he was killed in a revolution in 2011.

Libya has been mired in conflict ever since, creating a jihadist playground and a jumping-off point for migrants desperate to reach Europe.

The latest fighting pits the “government of national accord” (GNA) in Tripoli against the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), under Khalifa Haftar, which rules by fear in the east and south.

The UN was trying to bring them together when he attacked Tripoli in April—while the secretary-general was in town.

(Source: The Economist)