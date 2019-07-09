Tripoli NOC calls for Eastern Rival to be Disbanded

By John Lee.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that it welcomes Khalifa Haftar’s commitment to the legitimacy of the NOC, and its sole right to export Libyan oil in accordance with Libyan law and UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement, it said it calls for the disbandment of the parallel institution in Eastern Libya, which, it says, “has attempted to illicitly market discounted Libyan oil [and] … repeatedly failed in its efforts due to the international community consistently upholding UN Security Council resolutions“.

Mustafa Sanalla (pictured), NOC chairman, added:

“Libya’s oil belongs to all Libyans, and the unity of NOC is essential for the unity of the country.

“NOC is the exclusive steward of the country’s oil sector. Only cooperation can ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil and provision of state services to all Libyans. Stability in the Libyan oil sector will certainly contribute to oil market stability. NOC reiterates its opposition to militarisation of oil facilities.”

(Source: NOC)