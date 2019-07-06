Has Russia Adjusted its Libya Vision?

By Kirill Semenov for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

On June 16, Fayez al-Serraj (pictured), head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), proposed a plan to resolve Libya’s current crisis. In a TV address, he called for holding a conference for Libyan parties in coordination with the United Nations mission in the country.

The meeting would bring together all Libyan forces seeking a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis.

