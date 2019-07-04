Supporting Resilience 36 Libyan Municipalities

The European Union, the Ministry of Local Governance and UNDP support resilience and recovery in 36 municipalities across Libya

The Ministry of Local Governance, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) agreed today at the Third Steering Committee of the “Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project to provide better services to six municipalities in Greater Tripoli (Hai Andalus, Ain Zara, Abu Salim, Asabia, Sidi Sayeh, and Tripoli Center).

This comes in addition to the support that six municipalities across Libya are already receiving, and that 24 more will receive from the 50-million EU-funded project implemented by UNDP in collaboration with UNICEF and Italy. The objective of the three-year project is to contribute to better provision of basic services at local level, support local authorities and administrations in fulfilling their role and responsibilities, and create job opportunities for youth and vulnerable groups.

A total of 36 Municipalities from the East, West and South are the target of activities aimed at helping local authorities to restore security, essential services delivery and livelihoods opportunities. With funds from the European Union, UNDP has already rehabilitated 27 key social infrastructures, provided 37 sets of equipment for health sector, and invested US$2 million in water and sanitation in Murzuq, Kufra, Benghazi and Sabratha. 1.7 million People are already benefiting from the implementation of $15 million worth of projects.

The Steering committee held with the presence of Minister of Local Governance, Dr Milad Taher; the Ambassador of the European Union to Libya, Mr Alan Bugeja; UNDP Arab States Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director, Ms Sarah Poole; and UNDP Libya Resident Representative, Mr Gerardo Noto, also approved the launch of a series of capacity needs assessments in 11 of the targeted municipalities, and decided to bolster economic recovery and job creation activities in Tripoli and Sebha.

The Minister of Local Governance, Dr Milad Taher stressed that “strengthening the capacities of municipalities and municipal councils is a key priority for the Ministry of Local Governance, and we urge all international partners, including the EU and UNDP, to support our efforts in this direction, with special focus on supporting the democratically-elected municipal councils”.

“Finding a lasting solution to Libya’s governance and security challenges is a priority for Libya itself, for the EU, its Member States and international partners,” stated the Ambassador of the European Union to Libya, Mr Bugeja. “We believe that supporting local authorities and administrations in fulfilling their role and responsibilities is essential to achieving local stability,” he concluded.

On her part, UNDP Arab States Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director, Ms Poole, noted:

“It is my pleasure to be here today with our Libyan counterparts, and we are pleased to work as partners in support of the people of Libya. I would also like to thank the EU, as UNDP’s strategic partner and largest donor in Libya.

“We share a common goal that is to help building the resilience of the Libyan people and communities, making sure that ‘no one is left behind.’ We view our partnership with the EU in Libya, as well as in other countries in the Arab States region, as essential in contributing towards stabilization, resilience and recovery. We therefore look forward to continuing this successful cooperation to ensure that better services are timely and efficiently delivered to targeted communities, including internally displaced persons, returnees, as well as migrants and refugees.”

Mr Gerardo Noto, UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, closed the event highlighting the strategic importance of support to municipalities strengthening elected municipal councils and citizen participation:

“Recovery and resilience of local communities is a high priority for building up an inclusive Libya. This additional support will improve the living conditions of people and build capacities of municipalities across Libya. This will strength trust between citizens and Municipal Authorities – recognized as legitimate entities by the people.”

(Source: UNDP)