By John Lee.

An apparent air strike has killed up to 40 migrants at the Tajoura Detention Centre on the outskirts of Tripoli, and left some 80 people injured.

According to BBC News, most of the dead are believed to be Africans attempting to reach Europe.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has accused Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) of carrying out the attack.

(Sources: BBC, Associated Press)