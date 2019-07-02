Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Water treatment at Kotla, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Monitoring and control of pumps at Sarir and Messla, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Catering and Cleaning Services for El Feel (El Fil, Elephant) Field, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Rehabilitation of Offshore Steel Platforms, Zueitina Oil
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
