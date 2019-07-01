Closing Conference of EU-Funded Environmental Project

By John Lee.

WWF North Africa organised the closing conference of the project “Enabling Libyan NGOs to shape the future of the New Libyan Democracy (ELNLD)” funded by the European Union and the MAVA Foundation for Nature Conservation.

The conference was attended by over 20 environmental Libyan NGOs from different parts of Libya, the Civil Society Commission, the Environmental General Authority (EGA) as well as various international actors.

The ELNLD project has built and strengthened capacities of local Libyan civil society organisations working in the field of environment and sustainable development. Since its launch in 2014, the project has provided capacity building support to local environmental organisations through particular training courses in organisational, strategic and financial management, as well as in communication and networking skills.

The project has also contributed to the creation of the ‘Libyan Environmental Union for NGOs’ which is an active environmental network that links environmental NGOs and associations in Libya and has enabled networking of Libyan environmental NGOs with other like-minded organisations in the region (Tunisia and Jordan).

(Source: EU)