A Lexicon of Libyan Hate Speech Terms

PeaceTech Lab partnered with Development Transformations and Elbiro Foundation to produce Libya: A Lexicon of Hate Speech Terms, a tool that activists, civil society members, and tech and social media companies can use to identify specific hate speech terms in an effort to stop the persistent problem of hate speech.

It also alerts individual social media users to specific words or phrases that have the potential to inflame violence and perpetuate Libya’s conflict cycle.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: PeaceTech Lab)