MSF warns of Healthcare Emergency in Libya

By John Lee.

Staff from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders), who were recently granted access to two detention centres in Libya, found what they say was “a catastrophic medical situation among the people detained there“.

The situation in Zintan and Gharyan detention centres, located south of Tripoli, in the Nafusa Mountains, is consistent with reports, later confirmed by UN agencies, that at least 22 people have died there from suspected tuberculosis and other diseases since September 2018.

Hundreds of people in need of international protection and registered with UNHCR as asylum seekers or refugees have been left stranded in Zintan and Gharyan detention centres for months – and in some cases for years – with virtually no assistance.

As a result of conditions in the detention centres, an average of two to three people have died there each month since September 2018.

Click here to read the full report.

(Source: MSF)