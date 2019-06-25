New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Finance Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- WASH Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Communication Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Programme Assistant, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Project Manager, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Volunteer, WFP – World Food Programme
- Electoral Security Facilitator, Creative Associates International
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.