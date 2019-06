By John Lee.

The Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO) is reportedly planning to announce a $1-billion tender next month to build two new plants.

Chairman Mohamed al-Faqih also told Reuters that the company has started exporting to Algeria, and aims to increase production this year.

For the new plants, al-Faqih said Lisco is targeting large European companies such as Danieli (Italy) or SMS Group (Germany).

(Source: Reuters)