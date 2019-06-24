Yacoub El Hillo joins UN Libya Team

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya, Ghassan Salamé, expressed his sincere appreciation his Deputy, the Humanitarian Coordinator and UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Maria de Valle Ribeiro, upon conclusion of her assignment in Libya after more than two years.

“I would like to sincerely thank my colleague, Maria de Valle Ribeiro, for her great efforts over two and a half years as a Humanitarian Coordinator and as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, particularly during critical – and sometimes tragic – circumstances civilians in Libya have been going through,” SRSG Salame said.

He also commended Ribeiro’s humanitarian efforts during her tenure saying that, “She has been keenly looking after the IDPs, refugees and all those affected by the events in Libya, in constant coordination with UNSMIL leadership and UN agencies.” Salamé wished Ms. Ribeiro every success in her new mission.

At the same time, Salamé welcomed the new Deputy Special Representative as the successor to Ms. Ribeiro:

“I look forward to the arrival of my colleague, Yacoub El Hillo [pictured], as Deputy Head of Mission and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, and I highly appreciate his extensive experience in this field, especially in Syria, Liberia and other countries.”

