Richard B. Norland to be US Ambassador to Libya

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for the position of Ambassador to Libya has addressed the US Senate confirmation hearing.

Richard B. Norland (pictured), a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as the Foreign Policy Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2016.

He served twice as U.S. Ambassador – first in Uzbekistan and then in Georgia.

Ambassador Norland was the Deputy Commandant and International Affairs Advisor at the National War College, Fort McNair, Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassies in Afghanistan and Latvia, and a Director on the NSC Staff. He earned a B.S. from Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service, a Masters of International Public Policy from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a Masters of National Security Strategy degree from the National War College.

Ambassador Norland is the recipient of a Presidential Distinguished Service Award. His foreign languages include French, Russian, and Norwegian.

His address to the US Senate can be read here.

(Source: US State Dept)