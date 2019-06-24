EUR50m Programme to support Basic Services

By John Lee.

EU takes part in Steering Committee meeting of €50 million programme to support basic services provision across Libya

The European Union, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) met on 20 June in Tripoli, Libya, for the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the programme “Recovery, Stability and Socio-Economic Development in Libya”, chaired by the Minister of Local Governance.

The three-year programme, funded by the EU with €50 million in the framework of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, started in October 2018 and aims to improve the living conditions and strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable populations in 24 municipalities across Libya.

It targets municipalities highly affected by migration flows and displacement of the Libyan populations including children, upgrading basic service provision in health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene.

AICS, UNICEF and UNDP reiterated their commitment to immediately launching procurement of necessary works, goods and services for each specific intervention and to start capacity building activities, including training of municipality and central authorities’ staff. Partners will monitor the implementation of the activities regularly and update the Steering Committee with any relevant development.

(Source: EU)