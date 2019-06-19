Libyan Bank to use Oracle’s Flexcube

By John Lee.

Libya’s Yaqeen Bank has reportedly signed with Oracle FSS to use Flexcube as its core platform and Oracle Banking Digital Experience for digital channels.

According to BankingTech, the bank evaluated Finastra, Infosys, International Turnkey Systems (ITS), Temenos, Path Solutions and Oracle FSS. Temenos, Oracle and Path made it to the shortlist, followed by the final between Path and Oracle.

It quotes the bank’s CEO, Hussein Shagroni, as saying:

“Choosing the right digital-focused Shariah-compliant technology was the cornerstone for our entry into the Libyan market.”

(Source: BankingTech)