New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Assistant Development Coordination Officer, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Development Coordination Officer, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- HR Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Rehabilitation Technical Coordinator, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
- MHPSS Project Manager, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
(Source: UN)
