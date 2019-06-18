Foreign Firms in process of Renewing Libya Licences

By John Lee.

A number of foreign firms have reportedly started work on renewing their licences to operate in Libya.

According to Reuters, the Economy Ministry suspended 40 foreign firms in May on the grounds that their licenses had expired, before granting a grace period of three months to seek new ones.

Tripoli-based economy minister Ali Abdulaziz Issawi told the news agency that these companies are now in the process of renewing their licences.

The companies involved are understood to include French oil company Total, French aerospace firm Thales, German engineering firm Siemens, telecoms equipment firm Alcatel-Lucent (owned by Finland’s Nokia), and US-based Microsoft.

(Source: Reuters)