By John Lee.

Waha Oil Company (WOC) engineers and technicians have begun maintenance of the 30-inch crude oil pipeline connecting the Gialo and Waha oilfields.

Gialo oilfield’s 130,000 barrels per day production is anticipated to be offline for ten days while engineers replace 18 kilometres (km) of the 152 km pipeline, according to a statement on Monday from the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

(Source: NOC)

(Picture: library images of pipeline work at Waha Oilfield)