Italy gives UNICEF in Libya EUR 2m

By John Lee.

The Italian foreign ministry has reportedly approved 2 million euros in funds from the Africa Fund to UNICEF for child protection in Libya.

Part of the funds will be used to improve the hygiene and healthcare conditions in the Tripoli area, according to a report from ANSAmed.

The project provides for the creation of reception centers for vulnerable youth in Tripoli to ensure that they have a safe place to stay with their families, as well as healthcare and hygiene interventions.

(Source: ANSAmed)