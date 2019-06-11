Raguba Development Well adds Oil Capacity

By John Lee.

The Sirte Oil Company (SOC), a fully-owned subsidiary of the National Oil Company (NOC), has successfully completed testing of development well E 111-20, located in the Raguba oil field. The well will add 1102 barrels per day (bpd) to local production.

Development testing, concluded on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, utilised a mobile well test separator, indicating a wellhead pressure of 430 psi using a 32/64 choke.

The well was drilled through the Waha formation, using CL-free drilling fluid, in cooperation with the Al-Jowfe Service Company.

The well will be tied in to the production station as soon as the test rig is removed from the site.

Development drilling and testing across the Libyan oil sector is actively promoted by NOC within its framework of ongoing efforts to increase and maintain production.

(Source: National Oil Company)