Bahr Essalam recovery operation saves $23m

By John Lee.

The Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOG), a National Oil Corporation (NOC) operating company, has successfully performed a ‘fishing operation’ to recover a production string stuck in the CE02 well of Libya’s largest producing offshore gas field – Bahr Essalam.

The 24-day operation was conducted by a drilling team from MOG’s gas department, in coordination with other engineering specialists and management teams from the subsidiary and NOC.

The success of this complex engineering operation has prevented MOG sidetracking the well and drilling a secondary wellbore. The subsequent cost-saving of this effort is an estimated 23 million USD.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, congratulated MOG’s management and engineers on behalf of the Board of Directors for their service and competence while extending his thanks to all oil sector workers for their tireless efforts, including during the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

(Source: National Oil Company)