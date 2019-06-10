Video: Pompeo asked to clarify Policy on Libya

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

US Congress members are asking the White House to clarify its position on Libya.

They say the confusion over the Trump administration’s stance on renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar is being used by armed groups to justify the fighting.

Last month, President Donald Trump spoke to Haftar on the phone and recognised him for fighting what he called “terrorism”.

Al Jazeera‘s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC: