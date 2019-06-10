Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replace 80KM 30” AMNA pipeline towards Ras Lanuf tank farm, Harouge Oil Operations
- Supply and replace of 80KM 30” Messla pipeline towards to Ras Lanuf tank farm, Harouge Oil Operations
- Security Services, ENI
- CCTV upgrade at Mellitah, ENI
- Electricity sub-station, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
