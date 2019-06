By John Lee.

The British Embassy in Tripoli has announced that Fleur Wilson has joined their team as the new Deputy Ambassador, replacing Angus McKee.

In a tweet, Wilson said “I look forward to exploring # Libya and promoting a better future for the Libyan people.”

Also moving on is Matty O’Kelly, who is joining the UK’s mission to the United Nations in New York. She will be replaced by Geoff Howard.

(Source: UK Embassy)