NOC and Partners support Projects in Alriyayna

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) and a group of international partners made up of Repsol, OMV, Total, and Equinor, known as the ’Repsol Consortium’, formally ratified the delivery of a series of sustainable development projects in the Alriyayna municipality on Wednesday May 29, 2019, at a handover ceremony at NOC headquarters.

In accordance with NOC and subsidiary Akakus’ ongoing commitment to support areas and communities adjacent to oil operations across the country, the Consortium has delivered the following projects:

Delivery of a water tanker;

Delivery of a 130-kVA generator;

Delivery of a refuse compactor truck and waste collection containers;

Drilling and connection of a deep-water well to the main municipality reservoir to ensure local water supply.

This activity forms part of NOC’s 20 million USD agreement with the Repsol Consortium to provide a series of sustainable development projects in areas adjacent to sites operated by Akakus.

Present at the handover ceremony were: Mr Yahia Khalifa Emhemmed, former Mayor of Alriyayna; Mr Ali Khraidan, Interim Director of the NOC’s Sustainable Development department; Ms Haifa Al Ryani, NOC Sustainable Development Implementation Supervisor; as well as Repsol Consortium representatives Mr Jamal Al Sekhlani, and Mr El Senussi Al Hijaji.

(Source: NOC)