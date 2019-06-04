Libya “wins Lawsuit against Foreign Investor”

By John Lee.

Libya’s Ministry for Justice has reportedly won an appeal against a lawsuit filed by a foreign investor seeking $120 million in compensation.

Xinhua quotes the justice ministry’s lawsuit department as saying:

“The lawsuit department has won an appeal of the verdict issued by the international arbitration tribunal in Paris in December 2016 in favor of Salim Ben Mokhtar Ghania, German investor of Tunisian origin.”

It adds that the department won the appeal after presenting the evidence proving “fraud and collusion between the investor and Libyan officials with the aim of misleading the arbitration tribunal for personal interests.”

More here.

(Source: Xinhua)