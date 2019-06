By John Lee.

The Libyan government has reportedly transferred $110 million to its account in the Central Bank of Jordan in order to pay its debts to Jordanian hospitals.

Fawzi Hammouri, President of the Jordanian Private Hospitals Association is quoted as telling The Jordan Times that this represents half of the total debt of $220 million.

He did not specify when the remainder is expected to be paid.

(Source: albawaba)