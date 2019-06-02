NOC welcomes release of Oil Workers’ Union Chief

By John Lee.

The chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, today expressed his relief regarding the release of Saad Dinar, NOC employee and head of the Libyan Oil Workers’ Union, by his abductors. Engineer Sanalla thanked all of those who supported NOC’s campaign to secure Saad’s release.

“NOC is relieved to see Saad finally back home with his family and thanks all those who contributed to his release,” said Sanalla.

“NOC is a neutral institution and should remain free of political and military conflict. Our staff patriotically work to generate the income on which Libyans across the whole country depend. NOC categorically rejects attempts to intimidate staff. No amount of bullying, threats, or false claims of support will deter us. NOC will continue to investigate this matter and do all it can to prevent further forced disappearances.”

(Source: NOC)