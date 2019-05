By John Lee.

At least 562 people have been killed, including 40 civilians, and 2,855 wounded, including 106 civilians, since Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army (LNA) launched its offensive Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Monday.

Last week’s deaths included two health workers traveling in ambulances.

(Source: WHO)

(Picture credit: Hakeem Gadi)