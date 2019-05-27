New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- CTA/Project Manager, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Programme Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Senior Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) Assistant, UNV – United Nations Volunteers
- Country Transparency and Compliance Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
