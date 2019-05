By John Lee.

Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) has reportedly announced that it will impose a naval blockade on ports in western Libya to prevent any more shipments of military equipment reaching forces aligned with the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

According to Jane’s Defence Weekly, the move was announced by LNA naval commander Faraj al-Mahdawi in a televised press briefing on 20 May.

(Source: Jane’s Defence Weekly)