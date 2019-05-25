2020 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistantship (FLTA) is a nine-month fellowship for English teachers or those who are in English as a Second Language teaching training programs.

Participants teach Arabic in American colleges, universities, or select high schools, and they may take graduate-level English and American studies courses.

The program provides future teachers with the opportunity to perfect their teaching skills, increase their capacity, to improve their English language competency and to have a better knowledge of American society and culture.

In addition to academic benefits, this program also provides both FLTAs and Americans with an opportunity to learn about each other’s cultures and customs, thereby enhancing mutual understanding.

The FLTAs are recruited from diverse backgrounds, but are required to have formal academic training and professional experience in teaching. Preference will be given to those candidates who have little or no prior experience living in the United States.

In addition to teaching Arabic language, FLTAs may serve as:

Resource persons in conversation groups

Cultural representatives

Supervise language laboratories

Guest speakers in courses focused on the Middle East and North Africa

Facilitate language clubs

Eligible FLTA applicants must:

Be a Libyan national and residing in Libya throughout the nomination and selection process;

Be an English teacher with a minimum of two years of experience, but preferably more;

Have a bachelor degree (License of 4 years); must posses the equivalent of a U.S. Bachelor’s degree by June 1, 2020.

Be fluent in English with a minimum TOEFL-IBT score of 80;

Be between 23 and 35 years of age;

Have fluency in classical Arabic (speaking and writing);

Be able to travel and participate in the program alone*

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Candidates in this program may not bring spouses or dependents with them to the US. Please visit https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/about/fulbright-flta for additional information.

Program Provisions

All Fulbright FLTA participants receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host institutions provide tuition waivers to support the required coursework.

Application Procedures

Each candidate will be required to submit an online application via the online Embark system by the June 20, 2019 application deadline. Short-listed applicants will be contacted by the U.S Embassy Libya for interviews shortly thereafter.

Application Package

All applicants must complete an online application by June 20 using the following link:

https://apply.iie.org/FLTA2020.

Please note that it’s mandatory to upload the following documents to the Embark application system before submitting your application:

Three letters of reference/recommendation (reference form available in “Supplemental Forms” on your online application);

Notarized copies of academic transcripts from all post-secondary schools attended, accompanied by certified English translations;

Notarized copies of diplomas for all post-secondary schools attended (should you anticipate receiving your bachelor’s diploma in summer of 2018, please enclose an official letter from the dean of your faculty explaining the reason your diploma cannot be submitted at the time of application);

Copy of TOEFL or IELTS score report only if available; and

A copy of your passport.

Important Note:

Plagiarism: Plagiarism is unacceptable. All applications will be checked and rejected in case of plagiarism. Plagiarism is using someone else’s ideas or work without proper or complete acknowledgment. Plagiarism encompasses many things, and is by far the most common manifestation of academic fraud. For example, copying a passage straight from a book into a paper without quoting or explicitly citing the source is blatant plagiarism. In addition, completely rewording someone else’s work or ideas and using it as one’s own is also plagiarism. It is very important that students properly acknowledge all ideas, work and even distinctive wording that are not their own. Students unsure of how to properly acknowledge a source are encouraged to consult a research assistant, teaching assistant, professor or manual of style.

Additional information on the FLTA program can be found here: https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/about/fulbright-flta

Please direct questions to the U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Section at [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy)