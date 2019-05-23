Drilling Increases Istiklal Oil Production

Sirte Oil Company (SOC) has completed successful development drilling of well FF03-6 of the Gargaf gas formation within the Istiklal oilfield.

Development drilling across the Libyan oil sector is actively promoted by National Oil Corporation (NOC) within its framework of ongoing efforts to increase and maintain production and ensure regular gas supply to coastal region power plants.

The testing of this well was conducted on May 12, 2019, and drilled utilizing Aphron technology – a modern drilling fluid system utilized under the supervision of the Al-Jowfe Service Company.

Preliminary drilling results were encouraging:

Choke diameter: 64/32 inch

Condensates production rate: 263 bpd

Gas production rate: 7,103 MMSCFD

Choke diameter: 40/64 inch

Condensates production rate: 328 bpd

Gas production rate: 11,725 MMSCFD

Choke diameter: 64/48 inch

Condensates production rate: 455bpd

Gas production rate: 13,979 MMSCFD

Well completion is to be finalised using production pipelines and well-accessories designed according to specific reservoir conditions.

SOC is responsible for the gas transportation system and coastal gas pipeline from Benina to Mellitah, carrying natural gas which supplies industrial facilities, power plants and desalination plants.

(Source: NOC)