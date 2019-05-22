Stabilization Facility for Libya Annual Report 2018

The Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) was launched in April 2016 as a vehicle to support the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

In 2017, the Facility was repositioned to align with the “Action Plan” of the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), which called for amending the LPA, organizing a National Conference, preparing for elections and providing humanitarian assistance.

The SFL has undertaken activities across seven municipalities: Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt; Bani Walid, and Tripoli. From 2016 to 2018, the SFL delivered a total of 94 projects out of 289 identified.

Download the full 65-page Annual Report.

(Source: UNDP)