Water Supplies Restored to Tripoli

By John Lee.

Water supplies have reportedly been restored to Tripoli’s 2.5 million residents, two days after a water control station in Jabal al-Hasawna, southwestern Libya, was deliberately shut down, cutting off water supply from the Great Man-Made River (GMMR).

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, condemned the cutting off of supplies:

“Such attacks against civilian infrastructure that are essential for the survival of the civilian population may be considered war crimes,”

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar] for the blockage; Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) denied responsibility .

(Sources: Reuters, UN, Al Jazeera)