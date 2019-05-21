Top Menu

Water Supplies Restored to Tripoli

By on May 21, 2019 in Security

By John Lee.

Water supplies have reportedly been restored to Tripoli’s 2.5 million residents, two days after a water control station in Jabal al-Hasawna, southwestern Libya, was deliberately shut down, cutting off water supply from the Great Man-Made River (GMMR).

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, condemned the cutting off of supplies:

“Such attacks against civilian infrastructure that are essential for the survival of the civilian population may be considered war crimes,”

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar] for the blockage; Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) denied responsibility .

(Sources: Reuters, UN, Al Jazeera)

