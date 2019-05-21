New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Translator, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Mission Planning Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Special Assistant, Political Affairs, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Telecommunications Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Education Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Senior Registration Assistant, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.