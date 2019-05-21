Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- 3 production separators at GOSP 3,7, &8 at Nafoora field project No-M-14, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of Laboratory Building (Nafoora Oil Field), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of Laboratory Building (Messla Oil Field), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Inspection and repair pm EPC contract, Harouge Oil Operations
- Demolition and replacement of tanks at Ras Lanuf, Harouge Oil Operations
- Marine Agency Services for clearance of supply Vessels, Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
