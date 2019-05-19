Support for Hifter could cost Egypt work in Libya

By Ahmed Fouad for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Egypt’s support for Hifter could cost it work in Libya

Egyptians looking to snag lucrative reconstruction contracts in Libya are divided over whether their country’s support for one side in the civil war will hurt their chances.

On May 5, Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, called on Egypt and other countries to end their support for the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) government led by military strongman Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

Sarraj asked them to throw their weight behind the Libyan people “represented by the elected GNA.”

