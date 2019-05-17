Prime Policy Group to work for GNA

By John Lee.

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) is to receive pro-bono lobbying services from the Washington DC-based Prime Policy Group.

Prime Policy Group is a subsidiary of Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a WPP-owned company.

The group will provide services to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, and there is no formal written contract.

The GNA has also recently hired Mercury Public Affairs LLC to lobby on its behalf in Washington.

(Source: FARA)

(Pictured: PPG Chairman Charlie Black)