GNA presses US to block Gulf support for Haftar

Libyan government presses US to block Gulf support for Tripoli offensive

Libya’s besieged UN-backed government has launched a full-fledged effort to get the Donald Trump administration to abandon strongman Khalifa Hifter and press US Arab allies to do the same.

Last week, Washington-based Prime Policy Group registered as a foreign agent for Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq (pictured) with the goal of introducing him to Congress and the administration so he can brief them on the status of the civil war “and his government’s interest in peace and unity government, which is US policy.”

The new registration comes a week after the Government of National Accord signed a $2 million contract with Mercury Public Affairs.

