NOC talks with Caterpillar, DeGolyer & MacNaughton

By John Lee.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla has held a series of meetings in the US city of Houston as part of NOC’s 60-billion USD procurement drive. The NOC chairman is meeting with US counterparts to discuss the technology and expertise needed to achieve the corporation’s stated production target of 2.1 million barrels per day by 2023.

Sanalla met with Caterpillar’s EMEA director, Mr Mikhail Potekhin, to review the company’s activities in Libya, including a 150-million USD contract for its subsidiary Solar Turbines for power generation equipment, in addition to future potential cooperation and projects with NOC operating companies.

The NOC chairman also met with Mr John Wallace, CEO and chairman of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, a global petroleum consulting company, to discuss possible cooperation and study of Libyan field reservoirs, field development, reserve evaluation, and overall technical assistance to NOC subsidiaries.

The NOC delegation included Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of the Zalaf Management Committee, Mr Osama Mohammed Al Lotti, Akakus Management Committee member for Engineering and Projects, and Mr Mohamed Abdo Denbarno, general manager of NOC’s Houston office.

Caterpillar’s EMEA director was accompanied by Mr Shane Singarayer, Oil & Gas director for Africa and Europe, and Mr Raouf Ben Latifa, assistant general manager of MTA, Caterpillar’s representative for Libya and Tunisia.

DeGolyer and MacNaughton’s CEO and chairman was accompanied by Mr John Hornbrook, assistant general manager of the company’s Reservoir Studies Division.

(Source: NOC)